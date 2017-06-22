The deal would exempt students — temporarily — from passing language-arts, math and science exams in order to earn a diploma.

The Washington Legislature has debated whether to place a permanent moratorium on that requirement, as House Democrats would prefer, or provide a temporary exemption — and only for the science test — as Senate Republicans have proposed.

Under the deal announced Tuesday, high-school students would need to complete the language-arts and math exams as sophomores starting in 2019, according to a news release. High-school students currently take those tests in the 11th grade.

The deal also would delay the requirement that students pass a biology exam until 2021.

Earlier this month, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal had pitched a compromise in the long-running debate over high-school graduation requirements.

He wanted students who don’t pass one of the exams to have alternative options, including completing a college-level course or earning a minimum score on college-entrance exams.

The new deal includes some of those alternative options, including passage of locally administered tests that Reykdal’s office must approve, according to the release.

Lawmakers also may approve a fast-track appeals process for students in the graduating classes of 2014 through 2018 who did not pass the language-arts or math exams, the release reads.

“It’s expected that both (legislative) chambers could take up the legislation next week,” the release adds. “While many high school graduation ceremonies have already occurred, the plan would apply retroactively to the class of 2017.”