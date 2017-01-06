Seattle Public Schools said Washington Middle School was placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Washington Middle School in Seattle was briefly placed on lockdown after a man reportedly fired gunshots at police officers near the school Friday afternoon.

Seattle Public Schools said the Central District school was placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. Friday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.

Seattle police officers were following a stolen vehicle when the driver ditched the car near South 20th Avenue and South Lane Street and reportedly fired at officers. The man was taken into custody, the police department said.