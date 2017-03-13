The University of Washington medical school retained its number-one status for teaching primary care, family medicine and rural medicine under U.S. News & World Report’s rankings.

The UW’s law school moved up a few places this year with a ranking of 30th, and the MBA program at the UW Foster School of Business held steady at No. 27.

The national magazine’s annual ranking of graduate programs are, like its undergraduate program rankings, closely watched by students who plan to go beyond a bachelor’s degree. The rankings of law, medical and business schools are especially influential.

U.S. News bases its rankings on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence, and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students. The magazine surveyed more than 1,970 graduate programs, and sent reputation surveys to more than 16,500 academics and professionals in the disciplines. The just-released rankings are labeled the 2018 rankings; the magazine packages them in a guidebook and online.

The UW’s medical school has dominated the rankings in primary care medicine for more than 20 years. Overall, the school’s medical-school program ranked 12th this time — down from 8th in 2017.

The UW School of Law moved up three places from last year’s ranking of 33rd. Also on the list: Gonzaga’s school of law, ranked 112th, and Seattle University’s law school, ranked 120th.

Seattle University’s part-time law program ranked 21st this year — the program is designed for law-school students who are working while they pursue a law degree.

Among business-school specialty programs, Seattle University’s accounting program ranked 14th, and its executive MBA program ranked 12th. The UW had the highest-ranking part-time MBA program in the state for working professionals, coming in at 18th; Seattle U’s program was ranked 75th, and Gonzaga’s program was ranked 89th.

The UW’s College of Engineering ranked 25th in the nation, and Washington State University’s program ranked 81st. The UW was also noteworthy for its biomedical/bioengineering program (ranked 10th) and its computer science program (9th).

The UW’s College of Education, which teaches graduate-level teaching programs, came in 9th overall, and was ranked 7th for its programs in administration/supervision, elementary education and secondary education. It came in 9th for curriculum/instruction and special education, and 10th for policy.

Among nursing schools, the UW ranked 6th, WSU 41st, Seattle U 92nd and Gonzaga 142nd. The doctor of nursing practice program at the UW ranked 3rd, at WSU 31st, and at Seattle U 93rd.

Several of the UW nursing school’s specialty programs also received recognition: adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner was 7th, family nurse practitioner was 3rd, pediatric primary care nurse practitioner was 7th, and psychiatric mental health across life span nurse practitioner was 8th.