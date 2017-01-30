A rally in support of President Donald Trump has not materialized at the University of Washington, but there is a demonstration in support of refugees, which has become tense.

A rally in support of President Donald Trump that some had thought might take place Monday at the University of Washington did not materialize, but there was a demonstration in support of refugees, which was tense.

First, a scuffle broke out, with police pushing a man away from Gerberding Hall, and protesters shouting at police.

Then there was a tense standoff between demonstrators and UW President Ana Mari Cauce in front of the steps of Gerberding, the administration building. Cauce told students she could not protect them from everything, and that she could not ban a speaker based on the content of his or her speech.

She was referring to a speech about a week ago by a Breitbart News editor that was punctuated by violence on Red Square.

“Listen folks, I was very clear, I thought that Milo — he’s repulsive,” Cauce said to the protesters, referring to Milo Yiannopoulos, the Breitbart News editor and conservative provocateur who spoke on campus Jan. 20.

“I used the word repulsive — I’ve been called to task for that,” she said. “In terms of white supremacists, I think people here know they murdered my brother when he was 25. The idea of what’s happening here is as terrifying for me as it is for you.”

Cauce’s brother was shot and killed in North Carolina while demonstrating in 1979 against the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party. The event is known as the Greensboro Massacre.

Miriam Zeghmi, a UW senior majoring in communications and early-childhood and family studies, asked Cauce what she was doing to neutralize the hate brought about by Yiannopoulos’s talk, and why the university didn’t respond more forcefully to the case of a Muslim woman student who was hit in the head with a bottle on campus shortly after the election.

“She didn’t seem to give a very straight answer,” Zeghmi said. She said she understood the constraints Cauce was under, but also said she thought “the anger toward her is justified.”

In a brief interview earlier in the afternoon, Cauce said the university is trying to maintain an open campus that allows for protest. The university can’t say that some groups can speak, and other groups cannot, because of the political content of their talk, she said.

“There’s something very precious about the commons,” she said, gesturing to Red Square and the protest happening in front of Kane Hall. “Look at these guys. They’re very energizing.”

The university had thought there might be a pro-Trump rally because a group calling itself “UW Wall Building Association” said it planned a Monday event. The UW College Republicans, however, say the event announcement was fake, placed online to bait students and the media.

The pro-refugee rally came more than a week after the Yiannopoulos speech, and as students and faculty say the campus is on edge because of the perception that hate speech is on the rise.

Some students and faculty who say they’ve been targeted by online harassment and threats are calling for a more forceful response from the university.

