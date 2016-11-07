Several students at the Walla Walla school have reported symptoms suggesting they may have been drugged during college parties the last two weekends.

The private college is working with the Walla Walla Police Department, which is seeking to interview any students who believe they may have been drugged, said college spokeswoman Gina Ohnstad.

She said each student’s symptoms “were unusual enough for each reporting party to suggest they may have been drugged.”

In an email to students, Chuck Cleveland, vice president for student affairs, said the students had attended parties on Saturday evening at various sites on the north side of Boyer Avenue in Walla Walla.

“These incidents may be related to an anonymous report that was received last week,” Cleveland wrote.

Ohnstad said the message has also been sent to the parents of Whitman students.

The Whitman Wire, Whitman’s student newspaper, reported that at least 10 women had reported symptoms consistent with the use of date-rape drugs over the last two weekends.

In his message to students, Cleveland wrote: “Moving forward, please be aware of your surroundings, continue to take care of each other, and report any suspect behaviors.”