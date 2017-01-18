The state attorney general is suing the nation’s largest servicer of student loans, alleging that it steered students into expensive loans that they had little chance of repaying, and then used unfair and deceptive collection tactics.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing the nation’s largest servicer of student loans, alleging that it used deceptive, unfair and predatory lending practices with thousands of Washington students.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, accuses the company Navient Corporation, which was called Sallie Mae until a corporate split in 2014, of unfairly pushing expensive, high-interest rate loans on borrowers who had little chance of repaying them.

The lawsuit was filed following a multiyear investigation in conjunction with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Both the CFPB and Illinois filed similar lawsuits on Wednesday. Navient services more than $300 billion in student loans across the country.

“In order to generate profits,” Ferguson writes in the lawsuit, “Sallie Mae made the conscious decision to trap numerous subprime borrowers in student debt they would never escape.”

It alleges that the company loosened its credit standards to give loans to students who could not afford them and lent money to students attending for-profit schools with graduation rates below 50 percent.

According to the lawsuit, Sallie Mae’s former CEO allegedly summed up its standards in a 2007 internal meeting as: “If the borrower can create condensation on a mirror, they need to get a loan this year.”

The company, according to the lawsuit, protected itself from borrowers’ defaulting by getting schools to cover a certain percentage of the loan.

Navient, in statements on the Illinois and CFPB lawsuits, called them unfounded and politically motivated.

Ferguson’s lawsuit also accuses Navient of using deceptive and aggressive collection practices once students had taken out loans.