The restoration of a year-round Pell Grant program would provide an additional $1,650 on average for college students who enroll in summer courses.

A last-minute deal to fund the U.S. government through September will also allow about 16,000 students in Washington state who receive federal financial aid to use the grants for summer school.

The Obama administration eliminated the year-round Pell Grant program in 2011, preventing low-income students who enroll full-time for two semesters in a row to access more Pell money at the end of the second semester.

If signed by President Donald Trump, a bipartisan, $1 trillion-plus spending bill announced Sunday would restore eligibility for those students to use the aid for the summer semester as well.

Washington’s Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Labor, Health and Human Services Appropriation Subcommittee, announced in a news release Monday that the restored “Summer Pell” program would provide an additional $1,650 per year, on average, to about 16,000 college students in Washington and more than 1 million students nationwide.

Eligibility for the year-round program would start July 1 for the beginning of the 2017-18 award year, according to the release.

Murray has said she was only able to go to college because of federal financial aid.

“I know firsthand the doors Pell Grants can open, so I was proud to work to protect and expand access to these opportunities for more students,” Murray said in the release.

In 2015, more than 7.8 million students used the Pell Grants to help pay for college, according to the release.