Singer John Legend reportedly donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign to cover Seattle students’ school-meal debts.

Over the weekend, Jeff Lew received an email notification that someone named “John Stephens” had donated to Lew’s GoFundMe campaign created to cover Seattle students’ school-meal debts.

The amount: $5,000.

Lew was floored. But who was this “John Stephens”? A Google search result came up with the birth name of a man better known as Grammy-winning singer and songwriter John Legend.

The $5,000 donation is the largest amount contributed by a single donor to the campaign, which Lew created less than three weeks ago to cover the roughly $21,000 owed by students in Seattle’s 99 schools. As of Sunday afternoon the campaign has raised $34,000.

Lew was skeptical, but he knew the student-meal debt story had been featured on national media, where a celebrity like John Legend could have seen it.

“I thought, ‘It could be him, let’s try sending him a personalized note,’” said Lew, who lives on Beacon Hill.

Lew sent an email through GoFundMe to the donor, ending it with “By the way, are you also known as John Legend? Regardless of who you are or not, thank you. You’ve helped a lot.” He soon received a reply, with the subject line: “Yes, it’s me.” The donor wrote that he had seen a story about the campaign on Twitter.

Legend’s team and GoFundMe didn’t respond to media inquiries Sunday to confirm, but Lew’s internet sleuthing suggests it was him.

Legend follows about 800 people on Twitter (compared with his 9.3 million followers), including a person who tweeted a CNN New Day segment Friday about Lew’s campaign.

Either way, Lew is happy to see the campaign is getting attention. In Seattle, if a student owes $15 or more for meals, schools provide a modified meal. It’s not an extreme “lunch-shaming” practice that has sparked national outrage, but students could feel ashamed or embarrassed.

Lew created the campaign to make sure no student experienced that shame.

The additional money raised will go into a fund to cover future debts through the end of the school year and into the 2017-18 school year, Lew said.

In addition to the Seattle campaign — which also received a $5,000 donation from the Safeway Foundation — Lew created campaigns for Renton and Tacoma students. About 80 people have donated $3,275 for the Renton campaign, which has a goal of $18,000. Nearly 250 people have donated $13,000 of the $20,000 for the Tacoma campaign.

“It’s really cool to see that people care for this cause,” Lew said. “It’s really getting out there.”