Bond funds would go toward constructing an Early Learning Center and rebuilding three schools.
The Shoreline school district’s $250 million construction bond was passing with 74 percent of the vote Wednesday afternoon.
About 33 percent of the votes have been counted. The numbers will next be updated Thursday afternoon.
If approved, the bond funds would go toward constructing the Early Learning Center at Shoreline’s Children’s Center that will house tuition-based preschool, Head Start and early childhood education classrooms. The bond would also rebuild Einstein and Kellogg middle schools and Parkwood Elementary School.
The Early Learning Center would open in 2018, Parkwood would reopen in 2019 and Kelly and Einstein would reopen in 2020.
The district estimates that property taxes will increase by an average of $1.19 per $1,000 of assessed property value per year, over 20 years, if the bond passes.
The bond requires a 60 percent approval vote, with a minimum of 16,002 voters, to pass.
Results are available on the King County elections website.
