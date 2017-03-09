Students at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary have been told to stay home because of norovirus, spread through direct contact with someone who has it.
Students at a Seattle elementary school have been told to stay home because of norovirus.
KOMO reports John Muir Elementary students will stay home Thursday while crews clean the school. The district says the school will try and reopen Friday.
Health experts say the virus can be spread through direct contact with someone who has it. It can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces, food or drinks.
The district has not said how many students or faculty have become ill.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle today!
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
Patients typically improve in one to three days.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.