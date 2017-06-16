Most of the city’s high schools and middle schools will start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. All but five elementary schools will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m.
All Seattle schools will start between 7:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. starting this fall, and the school day will be 20 minutes longer last year.
Most of the city’s high schools and middle schools will start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. Ballard, Cleveland, Franklin, Roosevelt and West Seattle high schools will start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:35 p.m. Denny International Middle School will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:45 a.m.
All but five elementary schools will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m. Adams, Concord International, Decatur, Lowell, Loyal Heights and Thurgood Marshall will start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m.
Eight of the ten K-8 schools will start at 8:55 a.m. and dismiss at 3:25 p.m. Broadview-Thomson and South Shore PK-8 will start and dismiss an hour earlier.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
The Seattle City Council voted earlier this week to provide a one-time grant of $2.3 million to help Seattle Public Schools simplify its start times. This school year, schools started at three different times: 7:55, 8:45 and 9:35 a.m. The district had originally proposed that schools start at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.
The full list of school start times is available on the district website.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.