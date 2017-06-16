Most of the city’s high schools and middle schools will start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. All but five elementary schools will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m.

All Seattle schools will start between 7:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. starting this fall, and the school day will be 20 minutes longer last year.

Most of the city’s high schools and middle schools will start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. Ballard, Cleveland, Franklin, Roosevelt and West Seattle high schools will start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:35 p.m. Denny International Middle School will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:45 a.m.

All but five elementary schools will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m. Adams, Concord International, Decatur, Lowell, Loyal Heights and Thurgood Marshall will start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.

Eight of the 10 K-8 schools will start at 8:55 a.m. and dismiss at 3:25 p.m. Broadview-Thomson and South Shore PK-8 will start and dismiss an hour earlier.

The Seattle City Council voted earlier this week to provide a one-time grant of $2.3 million to help Seattle Public Schools simplify its start times. This school year, schools started at three different times: 7:55, 8:45 and 9:35 a.m. The district had originally proposed that schools start at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

The full list of school start times is available on the district website.