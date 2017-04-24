Seattle Public Schools plans to change its start times again — from three different times to just two. Mayor Ed Murray said the city will provide the money needed to pay for extra school buses by tapping the city’s Families and Education Levy.

Seattle Public Schools plans to change its start times again in the fall, moving to two start times after only a year with three start times, officials said Monday.

At a news conference, Mayor Ed Murray said he will ask the review board for the city’s Families and Education Levy to allocate $2.3 million from the levy to pay for additional school buses.

That financial help from the city will allow the school district to move from three start times to two, Superintendent Larry Nyland said. Families have requested the change, Nyland said.

This year, the start times are 7:55 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 9:35 a.m., with high schools and most middle schools starting later than they have in the past.

Pending the review board’s approval, the times for the 2017-2018 school year will instead be 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“This change would build on our efforts to improve academic outcomes by aligning school start times with student sleep patterns,” the superintendent said in a statement.

Early data, Nyland added, show that the later start times for high-school students have already led to increased attendance and less need for discipline.

The city’s $2.3 million would be a one-time allocation, officials said. Costs for school-district transportation are reimbursed by the state using a funding formula based on the prior year’s cost.

Murray is also proposing that $380,000 in levy money be used to pay for additional street-crossing guards at 107 locations near schools.

Neither buses nor crossing guards are needs that the levy approved by voters in 2011 was designed to pay for. But the mayor said he believes the allocations would be “consistent with the voter mandate” to help the city’s students learn.

City Council President Bruce Harrell, Councilmember Rob Johnson, School Board President Sue Peters and PTSA President Sabrina Burr hailed Murray’s proposal.