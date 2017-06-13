The state’s largest school district on Tuesday confirmed that a third-party investigator could not substantiate allegations of improper recruitment of student athletes to play football at Garfield High School.

According to the district, the investigator found no violation of recruitment rules set by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) that prohibit promoting a school’s athletic program to attract particular students.

“The allegations against our employees were not substantiated,” the district said in a statement. “The investigation concludes there is no evidence that head football coach, Joey Thomas, violated WIAA and District recruiting rules.”

A copy of the full third-party investigation was not immediately available.

The Seattle Times in April reported on the possible violations tied to Will Sanders, a youth from Texas who says he was flown to Garfield High with promises of athletic opportunity.

The 19-year-old spent last fall’s football season as a running back for the Bulldogs, while he bounced between the residences of a track coach and team parents, despite poor grades that would have made him ineligible to play the entire time.

By November, after Garfield’s season had ended, the youth said he was encouraged to return to Texas for the Thanksgiving holiday, with promises that he would be able to return.

“They told us they would pay for us to come back up after Thanksgiving,” Sanders previously told The Seattle Times, referring to himself and another youth who had been flown up from the city of Beaumont, in southeast Texas. “But when I called, Coach Thomas starts giving us the runaround, and that was it. They just left us.”

Reached on the phone Tuesday, Garfield Principal Ted Howard declined to answer questions about the investigation’s results.

He cited concerns with how the newspaper portrayed him and other black employees of the school.