The Seattle School Board praised Superintendent Larry Nyland for making equity a priority across the district, but board members say he didn’t reach all of his targets this year.

Seattle School Board members say Superintendent Larry Nyland needs to do more to address race and equity in the city’s school district.

In Nyland’s evaluation, which was discussed at the board meeting Wednesday, the board praised Nyland for making student equity a priority this year but criticized him for missing targets toward the district’s goal of closing the opportunity gaps that persist between black students and their white and Asian classmates.

The board members wrote that they came to that conclusion because of a lack of data and the fact that they don’t think the goals are well understood by the district’s teachers, staff members and families.

The board also voted to increase Nyland’s salary to $295,096, which reflected a 1.8 percent cost-of-living adjustment that every staff member will receive.

That’s a significant step down from last year, when the board commended Nyland for coming up with a plan for how the district will address the “long-standing, chronic underachievement” of black males and other students of color in the district through 2020. Last year, the board also extended Nyland’s contract for a year, and approved a raise of $13,800, which he then donated to the district’s general fund.

This year, board members said Nyland hasn’t made enough progress toward closing the achievement gaps and they haven’t, either.

“To fully realize this goal, stronger visible leadership from the Superintendent is imperative,” board members wrote.

Board members said they have had more discussions this past year about the district’s work to eliminate opportunity gaps. But they wrote they aren’t certain about whether the strategies about closing the gaps have been successful, because they haven’t seen data about any progress.

Though progress may be difficult to quantify, the board emphasized that Nyland will be expected to track results of the district’s initiatives “more consistently and comprehensively in the future.” Board members also would like to see the district apply some of the strategies it’s now using to help black male students to other groups of students who have been historically underserved, such as Native American students.

In its evaluation, the board praised Nyland for adjusting school-bell times this fall to better align with teens’ sleep cycles. They also credited him with improving special-education services to the point where the district regained $2.5 million in federal funding that had been withheld. And they noted that Nyland oversaw a shift toward earlier hiring, which the board says will help the district attract more qualified job candidates.

At Wednesday’s School Board meeting, members praised Nyland’s leadership. Vice President Leslie Harris called Nyland a “class act” and said she appreciated his service and candor.

When it came to their own performance, board members wrote that they are pleased with some of their work in budget monitoring but downgraded their self-rating from “proficient” to “basic.” The evaluation cited board members’ concerns over a May investigation that arose after a former employee authorized, without board approval, a $766,498 settlement agreement related to long-term substitute pay.

The board rated itself the same when it came to public engagement, saying they want to be involved more but feel limited because they’re in a part-time, volunteer position.