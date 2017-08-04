Thirteen people were vying for three seats on the seven-member board. The two candidates with the highest number of votes in each race will move on to the November election.

Three days of updated ballot counts didn’t do much to change the standings in three Seattle School Board races in the Aug. 1 primary election.

In District 4, which covers Belltown, Queen Anne, Magnolia and Ballard, Eden Mack increased her lead in a crowd of seven candidates from 67 percent on election night to 70 percent as of Friday. Herbert Camet Jr. remained in second place with 8 percent of the vote.

Zachary Pullin DeWolf made gains in District 5, which includes downtown Seattle, the Central District, the International District and a part of Capitol Hill. DeWolf now claims 46 percent of the primary vote, up from 43 percent on Tuesday. In second place, Omar Vasquez still had 18 percent.

Betty Patu, the sole incumbent in the three races, increased her lead in the District 7 race from 65 percent on election night to 68 percent on Friday. Challenger Chelsea Byers now has 21 percent of the vote, down from 23 percent.