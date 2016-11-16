Community college faculty at four Seattle colleges plan to walk out Thursday, saying the college needs to come up with a better offer to increase faculty pay.

Seattle Colleges faculty on four campuses plan to walk out Thursday because they say the college isn’t offering enough in salary increases to compensate for the high cost of living in Seattle.

College leaders and the union representing the teachers have met 22 times since February, and have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract for the faculty. The contract is currently in mediation.

Seattle Colleges — a community-college district composed of Central, North and South Seattle colleges and Seattle Vocational Institute — has offered an 11.1 percent raise over three years for full-time faculty, and a 7.8 percent raise for part-time faculty.

Michael Hickey, an English instructor at South Seattle College and a member of the Faculty Senate, said the increase isn’t enough to help faculty keep up with a steep increase in Seattle’s cost of living. Their union, the Washington chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, has called for the college to come up with more money, in part by reducing administrative costs.

Even college officials admit that the proposed raises probably are not enough to compensate for the cost of living, said Earnest Phillips, executive director of communications and marketing for the college district.

He said the state’s colleges receive the same base funding per student from the state Legislature, “but that funding formula doesn’t account for the (Seattle) region’s high operating cost and cost of living,” he said. The college is likely to ask the state Legislature to address the disparity during next year’s session, he said.

But Hickey, the faculty member, says college officials always attribute state legislative funding for low salaries. “One side is always placing blame on the other — to be honest, it’s hard to keep track of who’s at fault,” he said. “All I know is this isn’t sustainable anymore.”

Union officials say salaries for tenured, full-time community college instructors start at $52,000 a year and top out at $70,000. That’s less than some K-12 teachers make, they note.

Hickey said he’s been a tenured English teacher at the college for 11 years, and used to be able to make ends meet teaching three classes, considered a full-time schedule. Now, because of the increase in the cost of living, he needs to teach four classes to keep up. And teaching a fourth class means taking work away from part-time instructors, he said.

The walkout is planned to take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with the largest number planning to leave class at noon.