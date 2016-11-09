Auburn’s $456.1 million bond measure was passing in Wednesday’s returns.

Auburn’s $456.1 million bond measure was passing Wednesday with 60.2 percent of the vote in King and Pierce counties, after trailing just short of the needed 60 percent threshold the night before.

The measure received 59.8 percent of the vote in King County and 65.5 percent of the vote in Pierce County.

The school district wants to rebuild two elementary schools and replace six others buildings.

In addition to Auburn, bond measures in Highline and Kent also are passing.

Highline’s $299.9 million bond measure and Kent’s $252 million bond measure both had 65 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s returns, well above the 60-percent requirement. Highline’s measure would be the first to pass for the school district in a decade.