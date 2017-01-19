Both the University of Washington and Washington State University expect to host controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos this week. At some other universities, his speeches have been canceled.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing editor whose controversial tweets resulted in his being banned for life from using Twitter, is still expected to speak Thursday at Washington State University, and Friday at the University of Washington.

His speech at the University of California Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors, the UC Davis College Republicans, when protesters blocked access to the hall. Yiannopoulos, an editor at Breitbart News, and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli were both scheduled to speak.

Yiannopoulos’ talk at WSU Pullman, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Compton Union Building, is sold out. Icy roads on Wednesday caused WSU to cancel most campus activities in Pullman, so there was some concern about whether Yiannopoulos’ tour bus would be able to make it. The bus was en route from Portland, a WSU spokesman said.

Yiannopoulos’ speech at the UW, which also is sold out, will take place in the largest lecture hall in Kane Hall, which holds about 700 people. The College Republicans raised money online to hire security and rent the hall.

Jessie Gamble, president of UW College Republicans, said the Kane Hall doors will open at 7 p.m. Friday, and Yiannopoulos’ speech will begin about 7:30 p.m.

Yiannopoulos isn’t the only speaker in town on Friday. As part of MLK Week, the UW is hosting a 7 p.m. speech by Kathleen Cleaver, a longtime civil-rights activist. Cleaver last spoke at the UW in 1968, during a teach-in at the Husky Union Building. Also on Friday, the university’s Computer Science & Engineering department will hold a two-hour symposium to highlight the accomplishments of some of the UW’s women scientists and engineers.