Leaders from the Puget Sound region’s 35 school districts called for lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan solution to the “levy cliff,” which could cause a $228 million shortfall starting next year.

Leaders from the Puget Sound region’s 35 school districts called for state lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan solution to the “levy cliff,” which could cause a $228 million shortfall in those districts starting next year.

The cliff refers to school districts being unable to collect as much money as voters have approved through local levies, starting in 2018. That means districts are having to plan their 2017-2018 school year budgets without those levy dollars.

District leaders say the Legislature needs to extend the levy authority until the state comes up with a plan to fully comply with the state Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision. The court ruled in 2012 that the state was violating its constitution by underfunding schools.

Districts assumed that the state would have come up with a plan to fully fund public education, including teacher compensation, by now, Renton Superintendent Art Jarvis said at a news conference Thursday. The Renton School District would lose $11 million in local levy money, approved by voters.

“We cannot withstand that revenue loss,” Jarvis said.

Lawmakers likely won’t complete the state budget for 2017-19 until spring or later, and districts have to finalize their budgets earlier than that. If the levy cliff isn’t addressed, districts might have to send layoff notices to teachers and other school employees.

The 35 districts make up the Puget Sound Educational District, which represents King and Pierce counties and Bainbridge Island. About 40 percent of the state’s students — 416,000 — are in those 35 districts. The loss of levy dollars would be felt statewide, service district Superintendent John Welch said.

“It’s a critical issue for all of us,” he said.