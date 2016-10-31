The principal of Seattle’s Emerson Elementary School will return to her position after school-district officials placed her on paid leave about two weeks ago, a move that caused outcry among some parents and teachers.

Andrea Drake will likely return to the Southeast Seattle school next week, said Seattle Public Schools spokesman Luke Duecy. Her reinstatement follows an investigation, Duecy said, though he said he could not provide any details.

But he did say the investigation was not “disciplinary in nature.”

The principal’s absence, which started Oct. 17, came as some parents and teachers say racially motivated complaints surfaced against Drake, who is black.

Those allegations, the supporters say, came from a handful of white parents and teachers who resisted the principal’s efforts to improve the school, according to a news release from supporters.

The principal was placed on leave during the first week of what’s called the “Close the Gap Campaign,” which focuses on racial equity within education.

Drake’s supporters are planning to show support for the principal at a Seattle School Board meeting on Wednesday evening.

Brittany Gaines, whose 5-year-old daughter attends the school, said supporters will express dissatisfaction with how the district handled Drake’s leave. The group is hoping for a public apology, she said.

“One minute she was here, she was improving different things,” she said. “The next minute, we look up, and she’s gone; we don’t know why she was gone.”