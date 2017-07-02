A man has been arrested for investioation of homicide after a woman was shot and killed sitting in a vehicle on Queen Anne early Sunday morning.

Seattle Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for investigation of homicide after a woman was shot and killed on Queen Anne early Sunday morning.

Police said they received reports just after midnight Sunday that a man had shot a woman in her car, which was at West McGraw Place and Second Avenue West.

When they arrived, the officers found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she died.

The suspect was found near the scene, and arrested without incident. He has been booked into the King County Jail.