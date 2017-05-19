If two challengers don’t unseat Betty Patu, she will return to the seven-member board next year as its longest-serving member.
The Seattle School Board’s elections will include two crowded races filled with newcomers and one race where current School Board Member Betty Patu faces two challengers.
Nine people have filed to run for District 4, currently held by Sue Peters, and six have filed to run for District 5, represented by Stephan Blanford. Both decided against running for re-election.
If the two challengers don’t unseat Patu, she will return to the seven-member board in her third term and as its longest-serving member. The other four members were all elected in November 2015.
Seattle School Board candidates run only in their districts in the August primary. The two with the most votes move on to the November election, where they run citywide.
Seattle
District 4: Eden Mack, Sean Champagne, Herbert J. Camet Jr., Jeff Jones, Megan Locatelli Hyska, Jennifer Crow, Darrell Toland, Lisa Melenyzer, Anh M. Nguyen
District 5: Zachary Pullin DeWolf, Alec Cooper, Omar Vasquez, Andre Helmstetter, Candace Vaivadas, Michelle Sarju
District 7: Betty Patu, Tony Hemphill, Chelsea Byers
Eighteen other King County school districts have at least one open seat. The school board candidates in Bellevue, Highline, Mercer Island, Northshore and Shoreline are:
Bellevue
District 3: Erica Melief
District 5: My-Linh Thai, Hugh Gladner
Highline
District 2: Angelica M. Alvarez
District 3: Joe Van
Mercer Island
Position 2: Brian Giannini Upton, Caifeng Wu
Position 4: Diana Lein, Linhui Hao, Deborah Schneider Lurie
Northshore
District 1: Brian M. Travis, Jacqueline McGourty, Sara Campbell, Kimberly D’Angelo
District 2: Bob Swain, Sherry Krainick
District 4: Sandy R. Hayes
District 5: Amy Cast, Rob Taft Jr.
Shoreline
District 2: Heather Fralick, Jill Brady, Mike (Dee) McMullin
District 3: David Wilson, Steven J. Pollak
