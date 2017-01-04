The high-school student was expelled on an emergency basis for his social-media post others perceived as a threat.

A Mountlake Terrace High School student was expelled on an emergency basis on Wednesday after he published a post on social media that was perceived as a threat to the school community.

The student posted a photo of bullets and the caption “Be Prepared,” said Edmonds School District spokeswoman Debbie Joyce Jakala. And while the post didn’t mention the school and wasn’t considered credible, the school contacted Mountlake Terrace police out of an abundance of caution, she said.

Classes weren’t canceled Wednesday, but officers are on campus.

Officers spoke with the student, who said he didn’t intend for his post to seem threatening, but district leaders thought it was important that the student not be on campus because of the concern the post caused, Jakala said. He will remain out of school until further notice.

“It was an irresponsible social-media post,” Principal Greg Schwab wrote in a letter to parents. “… Please discuss with your student the importance of being responsible when sharing thoughts and information on social media.”

At least two other high schools have canceled classes in the past year because of online threats. In September, Hazen High School in Renton canceled school after district leaders were alerted to a post that included threats against a student and the school itself. Two students were expelled.

Inglemoor High School in Kenmore closed for a day in June because of a threat posted online.