School districts and education policy advocates are now analyzing the just-released budget details, trying to figure out how it will affect the state’s 1.1 million schoolchildren.

As expected, early reaction was mixed after state lawmakers Thursday released the first details of a last-minute, $7.3 billion deal to boost state public-school spending over the next four years.

The Washington Legislature is expected to rush through a series of votes Friday to approve the K-12 agreement as part of a larger, 2017-19 state budget before the 11:59 p.m. deadline — leaving little time for school districts and education policy advocates to understand exactly how the budget will affect the education of the state’s 1.1 million students.

The actual budget documents, which would show how state revenues would flow to individual districts, did not appear on the Legislature’s website until early Friday morning.

In a statement sent Thursday, Seattle Public Schools — the state’s largest school district — said it was too early to judge the merits of the K-12 spending plan.

“Because the budget bill itself has not been released, we don’t yet know the specifics and what the proposed changes will mean for our district,” the statement said.

“Once we have the budget, we will work through the details to analyze and understand what changes to the local levy system, educator pay and basic education mean for us,” it said. “It will be days before we know if the new plan will fully support the educational needs of SPS students.”

Late Thursday, the state’s powerful teachers union weighed in — and it wasn’t entirely happy with what lawmakers presented earlier in the day.

Washington Education Association spokesman Rich Wood said the $7.3 billion plan represented “progress, but it still falls short.”

In particular, he questioned what will happen with smaller class sizes in fourth through 12th grade, and the delay in giving raises to teachers and school support staff, which wouldn’t go into effect until the 2018-19 school year.

He also said it’s too early to tell what impact the proposed overhaul of Washington’s complicated school-finance formulas — based largely on a statewide salary schedule for teachers — would have in the state’s 295 school districts.

Those reforms won’t go into effect until the 2018-19 school year.

“We’re still analyzing what it actually means,” Wood said. “In a sense, it’s good that it’s delayed, but it’s a major change in how teachers will be paid.”

Early Wednesday, the Legislature said it had reached agreement on how to pay for public schools in Washington after spending months gridlocked in negotiations. And their compromise comes five years after the Supreme Court ordered the state to fix its broken school-finance system in the landmark McCleary education-funding case.

“This deal runs a serious risk of failing to meet those requirements, failing to meet the pressing needs in classrooms across the state, and relies on unstable funding sources,” the education-advocacy group Washington’s Paramount Duty said in a statement.

“If this deal passes, it may not mean the end of the McCleary case — this year, this decade, or this generation.”

The organization criticized a proposal to cap teacher salaries at $90,000, although districts could pay more in areas with higher residential values and for teachers in hard-to-staff positions.

The statement also described as “risky” a move to limit local property-tax levies while increasing a statewide property tax to fund education.

“Using the property tax to fund schools is regressive and hurts the poor and the working families for whom a public education is particularly important,” the statement reads. “Many families will be unable to pay these costs, especially at a time when housing costs in many Washington cities are rising fast.”

This story will be updated.