The National Weather Service forecasts sun in Seattle for Wednesday and Thursday, though temperatures will reverse course by Friday.

The gray skies are gonna clear up in Seattle late Wednesday, but don’t expect to wear that happy face for too long.

While the Rain City woke up to some light drizzles Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service expects the clouds to make way for some sun — finally — in the afternoon, with temperatures approaching 70 degrees.

“But things start to go downhill again as we go into Thursday,” said Dustin Guy, a weather-service meteorologist.

Temperatures could reach the low- to mid-70s on Thursday, marking the warmest day in Seattle since late September.

Still, grab your umbrella before leaving for work Thursday: Thunderstorms and rain may return by late afternoon, and temperatures could dip by 10 to 15 degrees on Friday.

“We might get 60 at best,” Guy said. “We could see another dry spell as we get into the early part of next week … so we’re going to make slow progress.”

That diagnosis may not jive with anyone with a memory of last year.

By the second week of April, Seattle was hitting the upper 80s, “which is definitely abnormal,” Guy said.

At Sea-Tac Airport, the high on May 2 last year was 87 degrees. Compare that with just 61 degree Wednesday.

The National Weather Service does forecast another break soon, possibly by next week.

“There’s still time for change to happen. It’s definitely a considerably cooler start to the spring than we’d expect,” Guy said.

“It’s just a different shade of gray basically,” he said.