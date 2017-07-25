At 2 p.m. Wednesday, reporter Claudia Rowe will answer questions on her recent story about homeless athletes in Seattle schools.

Reporter Claudia Rowe recently revealed how laws aimed at creating some stability in the lives of homeless students are being misused in some Seattle high schools.

Athletic programs use student athletes’ homeless status to sidestep academic and anti-recruitment rules under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. Coaches, former players and several school district officials say adults are teaching students how to gain homeless status but offering little support when the season is over.

