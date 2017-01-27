The ongoing legal battle over the state’s charter-school law continued Friday in King County Superior Court.

The state’s charter schools are well into their second school year, but they still remain in legal limbo with a lawsuit challenging their constitutionality before a King County Superior Court judge.

Judge John Chun heard oral arguments Friday in the most recent lawsuit filed by a coalition of parents, educators and civic groups. Attorneys for both sides made arguments that echoed the ones made in the first suit, focusing on whether charter schools are “common schools” and can receive public funding under the Washington’s Constitution.

Chun is expected to rule in February, though the decision is likely to be appealed.

Charter opponents won the first lawsuit, with the state Supreme Court ruling in 2015 that charters violate the state constitution because they don’t fit the definition of “common schools” because they aren’t under the direct control of district voters.

The state’s eight charter schools are public schools, open to any student, but are run by private organizations, and have much more flexibility than other public schools.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, Washington lawmakers passed a new law in March 2016 to fund charters through lottery proceeds.

So charter opponents sued again, led by a coalition that includes El Centro de la Raza, the League of Women Voters and the Washington Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union. The coalition alleges that the new law is still unconstitutional because it still diverts public funds into charters.

Lawyers for the coalition and the state of Washington spent much of Friday’s hearing arguing over the definition of “common school.” While coalition lawyer Paul Lawrence argued that charter schools don’t fit that definition, Assistant Attorney General Aileen Miller argued that charter schools are public schools, and students can move between charter schools and other public schools and usually transfer all their credits.

When Chun asked Lawrence if charter schools deny Washington children access to common schools, Lawrence said yes, because charter schools take away resources from other public schools.

Supporters argue that charters help students who have been underserved in other public schools. Parent Shirline Wilson said her son struggled at his past schools, but at Rainier Prep, a charter, teachers focus on his social and emotional needs. The legal battle is frustrating, she said before the hearing, because she would rather be putting all her energy toward campaigning in Olympia for increased funding for all public-school students. But she feels optimistic about charter schools’ survival, especially after seeing how well her own 12-year-old has done.

After the first ruling, charter schools had to scramble to stay afloat financially — and succeeded with help from supporters like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.