A UW lab, called the Resilience Lab, tries to spread the word that losing and winning are linked together. Several professionals at a recent event shared their stories on how they came back from failures.

The other day four accomplished professionals told an audience of high-achieving college students how those speakers have failed.

The speakers, an administrator and three faculty members at the University of Washington, delivered a message that is at odds with what the students have been taught, and even at odds with the norms of the institution itself. We all fail, they said. It’s a part of life, and it can be a catalyst for growth. The idea isn’t new, but it’s caught fire in recent years, as the pressure to be perfect reached ridiculous levels.

Institutions of higher learning brag about how many applicants they turn away each year. That focus on supposed perfection at elite colleges and universities trickled down all the way to elite preschools.

But for the past few years, there has been lots of talk about changing that. Sometimes there is even action with the talk.

The UW (45 percent of applicants are accepted) has the Resilience Lab. Resiliency is trending. Harvard (acceptance rate 5.4 percent) has what it calls the Success/Failure Project, and Stanford (acceptance rate 4.8 percent) has its own Resilience Lab.

The lab’s goal is to help the university community see that failure is a necessary step in learning, and also to help people deal with the emotional costs of failure.

One of the ways the 2-year-old UW lab reaches students is through events in which faculty panels discuss their failures. I attended one of those sessions with a packed crowd and was struck by how deeply the faculty went into their actions and their hearts.

Four people shared their failures: Denzil Suite, vice president for student life; Christina Fong, who teaches in the Foster School of Business; Scott Freeman, a lecturer in biology; and Dr. Ben Danielson, medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic and who also lectures at the UW School of Medicine.

Fong said she’d taken the wrong approach to her education. “My Chinese-immigrant parents raised me to have one goal in college, which was to perform,” she said. So college wasn’t about learning for her. She didn’t look through the catalog and find classes that were exciting or different, she didn’t participate in sports or learn about cultures she wasn’t familiar with. She didn’t even have a social life.

Sometimes you learn more when you try something hard and fail, than when you follow only the path that you know will lead to A’s. Fong urged students not to squander the opportunity to grow in multiple ways.

Freeman, a highly successful textbook writer now, for many years couldn’t get a job. He went to grad school, and after years of work, failed his general exam (he eventually earned a Ph.D.) He started a company, but it went bankrupt. He moved his family around the country, starting over multiple times. For a while when he was out of work, his family relied on government food aid. He took a chance and made his first book different from most textbooks. Critics trashed it. Now he is praised for writing books that go beyond facts and figures to give students a deeper understanding of the subject.

All four speakers talked about facing depression, about self-doubt, about wanting to give up. They shared painful details of their experiences, sometimes with trepidation.

Ed Taylor, UW vice provost and dean of undergraduate affairs, gave a poetic and moving summation of their struggles at the end. There were cheers and some tears, too.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce said at the beginning of the evening that intense competition pushes people to focus on not failing, rather than on succeeding. “There is a sense that you can’t have done anything wrong,” she said. “Is there anyone in this room who hasn’t failed at something?”

We think the world is divided into winners and losers, she said, but actually winning and losing aren’t identities, they are processes and part of everyone’s life.

The work of the lab isn’t just about creating more resilient individuals. It’s not just about picking yourself up after a failure, she said. It is also about creating a resilient community in which someone will be there to help you up.

That is a community in which people are less judgmental and more understanding of ourselves and of other people.