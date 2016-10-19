The board’s vote follows Superintendent Susan Enfield’s proposal to restructure small schools on the campuses and reopen the former Evergreen and Tyee high schools next fall.

The board’s vote follows Superintendent Susan Enfield’s proposal for the restructuring, which would reopen the former Evergreen and Tyee high schools next fall.

By approving the resolution, the board is directing the superintendent to move forward with the plan, district spokeswoman Catherine Carbone Rogers said. Another “formal action” on the schools will occur in the coming months, she said.

Some students and staff members, however, have voiced opposition to restructuring.

Evergreen and Tyee high schools were reorganized a decade ago with the goal of fostering closer relationships between students and staff.

The Evergreen Campus in White Center now has three small schools: Arts and Academics Academy (AAA), Health Services and Human Services High School (HS3) and Technology, and Engineering and Communications High School (TEC). The Tyee Campus in SeaTac now has two schools: Academy of Citizenship and Empowerment (ACE) and Global Connections High School.

Enfield has said the schools aren’t able to provide a broad array of courses and electives, and having the schools combine would give students a better selection of courses.

But HS3 teacher Kelly Ann Smith, who spoke at Wednesday’s board meeting, said the student voice has not been fairly represented in conversations about reorganizing the campuses. Also, she said, communication about the plan has been poor.

“Students don’t want this to happen,” she said. “This was kind of a surprise.”