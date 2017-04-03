If college basketball wins relied on a university’s ability to help low-income students, the University of North Carolina would defeat Gonzaga, according to ProPublica’s NCAA tournament bracket. Here’s the breakdown.

Sorry, Bulldogs: If helping low-income students graduate from college with little debt were played like a basketball tournament, the Tar Heels would win tonight.

That’s according to a database put together by the news nonprofit ProPublica, which used federal data to create an NCAA Tournament bracket where the winner is determined not by the ability to sink three-pointers, but by a school’s ability to graduate low-income students with little debt.

If that had been the criteria at the start of the tournament, the winner would have been Princeton University, where low-income students pay $3,630 per year, on average — a 94 percent discount from the total price.

Princeton is long gone from the tournament, of course. But in the ProPublica version of a match between Gonzaga and the University of North Carolina, UNC would take home the championship. Its low-income students pay an average of $4,431 per year, an 82 percent discount off the total cost. At Gonzaga, low-income students pay an average of $20,739. That’s a 57 percent discount.

UNC also enrolls more Pell grantees — the federal program that provides grant money to low-income students to attend school. (In ProPublica’s tournament, the more Pell students, the better.) About 21 percent of UNC’s undergraduates receive Pell grants, compared with 18.3 percent for Gonzaga.

By the slightest margin, UNC also wins out in the percentage of its Pell students who fail to pay back any of their loan principal over a three-year period. By this measure, a low number is better, and Carolina’s 22.6 percent nonpayment rate is slightly lower than Gonzaga’s 23 percent.

Washington state’s public universities were no match for Gonzaga on the court, but in ProPublica’s tournament, they would do well.

The University of Washington was trounced by Gonzaga last year, losing by 27 points. But if they’d been playing the ProPublica low-income-student game, the UW would have won — its low-income students pay $7,054 per year, on average, and 25.4 percent of its undergraduates were Pell grantees.

Washington State University also fares well in a match against the Bulldogs — its low-income students pay $10,296, on average, and 33.8 percent of its undergraduates were Pell grantees.

But both schools lose to Gonzaga on the loan-repayment rate: 27.3 percent of UW’s Pell grantees were unable to pay back any of their loan principal over a three-year period. WSU’s rate was 32 percent.

ProPublica’s bracket winner, Princeton, would have lost to Gonzaga on two counts: only 12.9 percent of Princeton undergraduates in 2014 were Pell grantees. At Gonzaga, 18.3 percent of undergraduates were Pell students.

Gonzaga also has a better federal loan repayment rate. About 23 percent of Bulldogs who received Pell grants weren’t able to pay even $1 of their loan principal. At Princeton, the rate was 26.3 percent.