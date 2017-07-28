The teacher accused of molestation, Phil McGee, previously pleaded guilty to molesting girls whom he taught between 2002 and 2006.

A 24-year-old woman has filed a claim for $3.5 million to $5 million against Seattle Public Schools, saying the district failed to protect her from a teacher she says molested her when she was in elementary school.

The teacher, Phil McGee, taught at B.F. Day and Rainier View elementary schools.

He was fired in 2006, and his teaching license was revoked by the state in 2007. The claim states that the district was negligent in its training, retention and supervision of McGee, who allegedly molested the woman when she was a student at Rainier View. The woman was “violated, humiliated, ashamed, scared and psychotically harmed” by the abuse, the claim states.

McGee pleaded guilty in 2008 to molesting four girls whom he taught between 2002 and 2006, and also pleaded guilty in 2005 on a separate charge of molesting a young family member. He died in 2009.

The woman who filed the most recent claim was not involved in the earlier criminal cases.

Lawyer Ashton Dennis, who is representing the 24-year-old, filed the claim Thursday. He said he intends to file a lawsuit after the required 60-day period between filing a claim and a lawsuit.

“With a lot of victims of childhood sexual abuse, there is often fear, shame, different emotions that are felt, and these memories get kind of put to the side,” Dennis said. “People start to deal with them when they get slightly more mature and older, like our client has.”

The district is reviewing the claim, said spokeswoman Kim Schmanke.