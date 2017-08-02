Chief Stacy Brown was one of the employees who was targeted by protesters who alleged institutional racism at the Olympia college during the spring.

Stacy Brown, chief of police services at The Evergreen State College, has resigned, college officials confirmed.

“We are very grateful to Chief Brown for the leadership and professionalism she provided to the college throughout the past six months,” Evergreen president George Bridges said in a statement provided to The Olympian. “We wish her all the best.”

Brown was one of the college’s employees who was targeted by protesters who alleged institutional racism at the college during the spring.

A group of students attempted to disturb Brown’s swearing-in ceremony, and it was rescheduled.

Racial tensions brewed at the college during the past school year, and the unrest that broke out at the Olympia-based liberal-arts college made national headlines. During a May 24 protest, some students held signs that were calling for Brown’s firing. Others held signs with messages such as “Black lives matter: End the injustice.”

During the protest, fliers were distributed featuring a cartoon of Brown dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

Another employee who was targeted by protesters, professor Bret Weinstein, recently filed a $3.85 million tort claim against the college, stating that college administrators “perpetuated a racially hostile and retaliatory work environment.” A tort claim is prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency.