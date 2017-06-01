Everyone is asked to leave the Olympia campus or return to residence halls for instructions, the college announced shortly after 11 a.m.
Evergreen State College has closed for the day because of a “direct threat to campus safety.”
Someone called a local law-enforcement agency with a threat to the campus, Evergreen spokesman Zach Powers said. No other details were available about the threat.
This post will be updated.
