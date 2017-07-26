Evergreen State College professor Bret Weinstein, whose stand against an exercise in equity attracted national attention, plans to sue the college for $3.85 million for damages.

Bret Weinstein, The Evergreen State College professor whose stand against an exercise in equity at the Olympia school attracted national attention, plans to sue the college for $3.85 million.

Weinstein’s attorney, Joe Shaeffer of MacDonald Hoague & Bayless, has filed a tort claim with the state Department of Enterprise Services’ Office of Risk Management. That’s a prelude to suing the college.

Weinstein was a vocal critic of a college event that asked white students to leave campus for a day as part of an exercise in equity. A group of students confronted Weinstein and called him a racist, and a video of the incident went viral. Later, protesters took over the administration building, and Evergreen was criticized by pundits on the left and right for allowing students to shut down speech they didn’t like.

Weinstein and his wife, Heather Heying, who also is a professor at Evergreen, are both claiming damages totaling $3.85 million. In an interview at the time, Weinstein said he feared for his safety.

For some, the biology professor became a hero for standing up to intolerant, politically correct millennials quashing free speech on college campuses. But some professors said Weinstein misled outsiders about what was going on.

The college was shut down for several days after an anonymous phone caller said he planned to kill people at the college. Robert Kerekes Jr., 53, of New Jersey, was arrested earlier this month and charged with making terroristic threats, criminal coercion and causing false public alarm.