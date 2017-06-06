The Evergreen State College will hold its June 16 graduation ceremony at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

In the wake of a threat to campus last week that caused classes to be canceled for a few days, The Evergreen State College will hold its graduation ceremony at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, rather than in the college’s traditional location in its outdoor plaza known as Red Square.

The stadium location was chosen because it is secure and close to Olympia, according to Evergreen President George Bridges in an email sent to students and faculty.

“The stadium is a great, central venue, which is secure and offers plenty of seating and parking to accommodate our community,” Bridges wrote. Graduation will be held June 16.

Evergreen was rocked by student protests in May that drew widespread media attention to issues involving race and free speech. Last Thursday, a phoned-in threat to campus forced administrators to evacuate the Olympia campus, and the school remained closed on Friday and for much of the day Monday. It returned to a regular schedule Tuesday.