Gary Cohn is credited with leading his district to a strong record of student achievement statewide and nationally, according to the Washington Association of School Administrators.

The superintendent of Everett Public Schools was named 2017 Superintendent of the Year on Friday by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA).

Under Gary Cohn’s leadership, Everett has been recognized statewide and nationally for student achievement, the association said in a news release. The district’s most recent four-year graduation rate was 90 percent, while its five-year graduation rate was 94.5 percent, the release said. The district also has the highest graduation rate for English-language learners in the state, WASA says.

“Washington state is fortunate to have such talented superintendents leading our public schools,” Bill Keim, WASA executive director, said in the release.

As the state’s Superintendent of the Year, Cohn also will be a candidate for the 2017 American Association of School Administrators’ (AASA) National Superintendent of the Year Award. The national award will be announced in March at the AASA National Conference on Education in New Orleans.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected Washington’s Superintendent of the Year,” Cohn said in the news release. “Anyone involved in schools today knows this type of recognition is an indicator of an outstanding team of professionals in a school district …”

Everett Public Schools serves more than 19,700 students in 26 schools and employs more than 2,000 certificated and classified staff.

Cohn first joined the district in 2009. Before that he was superintendent of the Port Angeles School District. He also has served as vice president of Lake Washington Technical College and coordinator/supervisor for the Lake Washington School District.

Washington’s Superintendent of the Year is awarded a $1,000 check from D.A. Davidson & Co. to use toward a school or educational program of the recipient’s choice, according to WASA.