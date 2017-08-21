The shake-up included the firing of two principals, which led to a public outcry and teacher resignations. The principals have since been invited back.

Eastside Catholic will delay its first day of school by one week after a staff shake-up involving the firing of two principals, which led to an outcry from the school community, several teacher resignations and a decision last week by the school to reinstate the principals.

Last week, the Sammamish private school announced that it will invite Justyna King and Chris Sharp to return to their positions as high-school and middle-school principals, respectively. Father William Heric, the school’s interim president, previously sent a message on Aug. 2 that the school was switching to a one-principal model, eliminating King’s and Sharp’s positions. Wendy Burnham was named the new principal.

Heric, named interim president after Jack Kennedy resigned in May, wrote in a letter to parents that having one principal would bring a unified approach to the school.

Opposition to the changes was stronger than the school leaders anticipated, spokeswoman Karen Hatch said in a prepared statement.

A dozen faculty members resigned, including Courtney Caldwell, who was the vice principal of curriculum and instruction, and Lisa Abraham, who wrote in a public post on Facebook that she couldn’t endorse Eastside leadership anymore.

An Eastside community member created an online petition asking that the school, in part, remove Heric and two board of trustees members from their positions, give the leaders their jobs back and allow the faculty members who resigned to come back to their positions.

On Thursday, Eastside Catholic and its board of trustees announced it will meet those demands. Richard McDermott and Sheryl Medeiros resigned from the board of trustees, and Heric will return to his position as school chaplain and community liaison.

“Regrettably, because so many people were upset and confused, rumors began to circulate about the motivation behind the changes,” Hatch said in the prepared statement. “The administrative changes were intended to support the board’s vision for the school’s future. However, both the execution and timing were a mistake and our community has spoken.”

It’s unclear which faculty members, if any, will return. Eastside Catholic declined to comment, and messages and phone calls to the faculty members weren’t returned.

School will start Aug. 30 for the school’s 925 students.