The Democrats on a state task force on school funding want to spend $1.6 billion over the next two years to provide competitive wages for teachers and settle the landmark McCleary case.

The Democrats on a state task force on school funding want to spend $1.6 billion over the next two years to provide competitive wages for teachers and settle the landmark McCleary case.

Their proposal, released Wednesday, would increase teacher pay to an average of nearly $71,000 across the state, and aims to provide relief for school districts that rely on local property taxes to recruit and retain educators and other school workers.

The plan ultimately would cost more than $7 billion to fully implement through 2021, and would pay for the higher salaries, reduce class sizes and more. It also calls for a new reporting and auditing system for school districts to ensure the districts are not dependent on local taxes to fund basic education, which the Supreme Court ruled in 2012 is the state’s responsibility.

“This is a wholesale change. This is significant change to our compensation system,” said House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, one of four Democrats who sit on the Education Funding Task Force.

“We want to make sure that it’s implemented correctly and if there are problems that crop up we have time to correct them,” he added.

Sullivan and the three other Democrats released their proposal in advance of a hearing with Republicans in which the full group was supposed to hammer out a final list of recommendations for lawmakers to consider during the legislative session that begins next week.

But they acknowledged negotiations had stalled and doubted whether the task force would meet its Monday deadline to submit those recommendations to the Legislature.

“This is a major bump in the road for the task force not to have a comprehensive plan, but we’re going to continue moving forward,” said Rep. Kristine Lytton, D-Anacortes.

The Democrats’ proposal did not specifically address how the Legislature will pay for the $1.6 billion over the next two years, but cited changes to the state property tax, a capital-gains tax and carbon pricing as potential revenue sources.

In 2012, the state Supreme Court ruled, in the McCleary case, that Washington is violating its constitution by failing to cover the full cost of providing a basic education at public schools. In response, lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee since have added billions of additional dollars to the K-12 system to expand full-day kindergarten, lower class sizes and more.

Still, with a deadline looming to reach a final settlement this year, the Legislature and Inslee must resolve one crucial sticking point: how the state will fully compensate teachers and other school workers. Estimates for how much that will cost also run in the billions.

A 148-page report released in November estimated that Washington school districts on average use local property taxes to pay each teacher nearly $14,000 over and above the salary provided by the state.

With that new information, the bipartisan Education Funding Task Force has been working on a cost estimate and was supposed to recommend a solution before the legislative session began.

Even in November, Sen. John Braun, of Centralia, a task-force member and Republican budget writer, said there might not be agreement on a cost estimate by then.

In 2015, the Supreme Court found the state in contempt of its original ruling and ordered fines of $100,000 a day. The justices in October decided to keep those finds in place.

They also have ruled the state must enact a full education plan by 2018.

Inslee last month unveiled his own plan to comply with McCleary in the 2017-19 state operating budget.

Funded by more than $4 billion in proposed new taxes, the governor’s budget includes about $2.75 billion to cover teacher and other educator salaries and would lower school tax levies in 119 of the state’s 295 school districts.

No districts would see an increase in their local levies under his plan.