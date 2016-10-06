In its latest order on education funding, the Washington Supreme Court kept in place its $100,000-per-day sanctions against the state — but decided not to add further punishments.

OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court Thursday kept in place its $100,000-per-day sanctions against the state over K-12 education funding — but decided not to add further punishments.

Instead, the court in a majority opinion called for lawmakers to once again provide a report on its progress after the end of the 2017 legislative session.

The court did, however, reiterate that it isn’t particularly pleased with the state’s progress in complying with its 2012 McCleary decision that requires the state to fully fund basic education.

The justices wrote in the order, “the State continues to provide a promise — ‘we’ll get there’ — rather than a concrete plan for how it will meet its paramount duty” to fund K-12 education.

The order comes after a hearing last month where the nine justices pondered what to do about the status of the McCleary decision.

In that decision, the court ruled that Washington has been violating its constitution by underfunding K-12 schools.

Legislators and Gov. Jay Inslee have put billions of dollars into the school system in recent years, in part to satisfy the McCleary order.

But elected officials have also put off the hardest task of McCleary: how the state intends to pay adequate salaries for school employees.

That decision has not impressed the court, which in 2014 held the state in contempt for failing to make progress on an education-funding plan.

Last year, the justices raised the stakes by slapping the state with a $100,000-per-day fine.

In last month’s hearing, the nine justices seemed to wonder whether punishing the state any further would succeed in pushing legislators to fully funding Washington’s public schools.

Lawmakers and Inslee have said they intend to finish the work in 2017.

One justice, Sheryl Gordon McCloud, offered Thursday a dissenting opinion, and argued that the court should lift its contempt sanctions.