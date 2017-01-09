Backpacks filled with food go out on Friday afternoons to elementary-school students in need of help over the weekend.

BURLINGTON, Skagit County — The cafeteria at West View Elementary School on Friday afternoons is a bit of controlled chaos.

Backpacks line the lunch tables while volunteers unload boxes of food from a truck outside.

At 2:35, students from Burlington-Edison High School arrive and the rest of the work begins — packing the backpacks with food for elementary-school students to take home for the weekend. The backpacks need to be ready by 3:30.

“This is like the hour of power,” said David Strich, director of the 21st Century Community Learning Center at Allen Elementary School.

What started as a project to fight weekend hunger for students at the learning center now includes four of the Burlington-Edison School District’s five elementary schools.

“The more kids we reach, the better,” said Burlington-Edison High School senior Ryan Walker.

Last year, Walker was part of essentially a two-man crew that made sure all the backpacks at Allen Elementary School got to the kids who needed them most.

Now he’s running the show when it comes to Allen and Bay View elementary schools. “There’s a lot of kids here that need food, right where we live,” he said.

For help, Walker has recruited his father, Jim; mother, Carol; and younger brother, Wyatt.

“He loves it,” Carol Walker said of her older son. “He loves the kids coming up to him and going, ‘Do you have my bag?’ They light up when they see (him) coming.”

Carol Walker, an instructional assistant at Bay View, drives the backpacks to that school, while Ryan drives bags to Allen.

“It’s turned into a family thing,” Ryan Walker said. “I think we all like helping, and this is a good way to do it.”

While the Walkers handle delivery to two schools, the Burlington-Edison High School Interact Club — a Rotary program for high-school students — and the Burlington Morning Rotary make sure students at the other two schools get their backpacks.

“It’s a thing of beauty,” said Burlington Morning Rotary President-elect Jerry Ellis. “It’s heartwarming to see everyone involved.”

The food comes from donations from the food bank and from Community Action of Skagit County, with whatever else is needed purchased by the Rotary Club, Strich said. “It’s really awesome how that organization has stepped up,” he said. “The systems are imperfect, but they’re perfect for us.”

Between the four schools, about 150 backpacks get distributed every Friday, Ellis said.

For his part, Strich is glad to see how the program has evolved and expanded to include the greater Burlington-Edison community.

“I cried the last time I was here,” Strich said. “I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ ”