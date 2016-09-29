Police are working with the Renton School District to investigate the threat, officials said.

Renton School District officials canceled Thursday classes at Hazen High School after a threat was made against the school on social media, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The exact nature and timing of the threat were not immediately made clear. The school will be closed for the day for the safety of its students, the post said.

District officials are working with Renton police to investigate the threat. School staff members will work at the school’s campus through the day.