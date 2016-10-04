Tuesday classes at Emerald Ridge High School and nearby Glacier View Junior High have been canceled, officials said. They gave no specifics about the threat, which was directed at the high school.

The nature and timing of the threat were not immediately made clear.

Puyallup police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the threat, authorities said.