The city and the school district are hoping to respond to the growing number of families living downtown.
The City of Seattle and Seattle Public Schools will collaborate to build a new stadium and a high school on at Seattle Center, the city announced Monday.
The city and school district will collaborate on the design of both the stadium and the high school, including possibly locating the high school at “nearby alternative sites,” according to a news release.
“A new stadium and a new high school are both critical needs for Seattle Public Schools,” Dr. Larry Nyland, district superintendent, said in the release.
Seattle Center’s future has been uncertain for years after the city abandoned its $567 master plan in 2010. Meanwhile, uptown Seattle has been growing, with almost 2,000 children now calling downtown home.
“As we reimagine Seattle Center and the district identifies ways to build more capacity in our rapidly growing city, we will closely collaborate to ensure our plans best serve SPS and Seattle Center,” Mayor Ed Murray said.
