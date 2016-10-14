California-based Green Dot says its Seattle middle school will open with a sixth-grade class next fall.

The California-based Green Dot chain plans to open a new charter school in Seattle’s Rainier Valley next fall for middle-school students.

The tuition-free school will start with a sixth-grade class in the 2017-18 school year and expand to sixth through eighth grade over the following three years, according to Green Dot Public Schools. The school is the organization’s second in Washington state.

Green Dot will be spending the next year asking Southeast Seattle residents how it can better serve the students in the community, the organization said in a news release.

The state Charter Schools Commission authorized the middle school in 2014. Green Dot had initially planned to open the school in Seattle this fall, but decided to focus on only Destiny Middle School in Tacoma after the state Supreme Court ruled last year that Washington’s charter schools were unconstitutional.

In April, the state’s charter schools were saved by a legislative bill that Gov. Jay Inslee allowed to become law without his signature. Charters are publicly funded, privately run schools and are legal in most states. There are eight currently operating in Washington; three others plan to open next fall.