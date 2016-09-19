Before the state teacher of the year winner is announced, take a look at the eight finalists.

Eight educators from around Washington are finalists for the 2017 Washington Teacher of the Year, which will be announced at an awards ceremony Monday afternoon.

The finalists are Timothy Larson (PC Jantz Elementary in Odessa), Jose Corona (Kirkwood Elementary in Toppenish), Kendra Yamamoto (Martin Luther King Elementary in Vancouver), Carol McKay (Capital High School in Olympia), John Gallagher (Port Angeles High School), Alisa Louie (Evergreen Heights Elementary in Auburn), Camille Jones (Pioneer Elementary in Quincy) and Elizabeth Loftus (Olympic View Elementary in Oak Harbor).

Nathan Gibbs-Bowling, the 2016 Teacher of the Year from Tacoma’s Lincoln High School, will be the ceremony’s featured speaker.

Here’s a look at the eight finalists by the numbers:

Age: 29 to 45 (41 average)

Experience: 5 years to 20 years (14.5 average)

Salary: $46,788 to $74,544 ($66,597 average)

Students at their school: 126 students to 1,394 students (663 average)

Percentage of students who are low-income: 27 percent to 88 percent (58 average)

Size of town or city where they teach: 875 people to 167,405 people (43,633 average)

Females: 5

Males: 3

Elementary school teachers: 6

High school teachers: 2

Source: OSPI 2015-216 school year data