An estimated 50 gallons of glue spilled from a truck in Redmond on Tuesday morning, closing westbound Redmond Way at Northeast 76th Street.
The roofing glue apparently fell or leaked from a truck, according to officials. The street is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m., according to Redmond police.
Firefighters have blocked storm drains. The state Department of Ecology also is responding.
