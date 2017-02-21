Westbound Redmond Way at Northeast 76th Street is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

An estimated 50 gallons of glue spilled from a truck in Redmond on Tuesday morning, closing westbound Redmond Way at Northeast 76th Street.

The roofing glue apparently fell or leaked from a truck, according to officials. The street is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m., according to Redmond police.

Firefighters have blocked storm drains. The state Department of Ecology also is responding.