A search is underway for two men whose canoe capsized on the Skykomish River east of Gold Bar on Monday morning. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team and helicopter are searching the river where the men were last seen.

A witness called 911 about 11 a.m. after seeing the canoe overturn downstream of the Big Eddy park river-access point off Highway 2. The witness said the men did not appear to be wearing life jackets, said Shari Ireton, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

She said searchers recovered the canoe but there were still no sightings of the men by 1 p.m.

Big Eddy park is a popular access point to the Skykomish River for hand-carried boats and inner tubes. The parking area and beach just beyond the Skykomish River Bridge is maintained by the Washington State Parks.