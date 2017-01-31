The man was not charged with a crime, but police warn that running in the buff could be considered indecent exposure.

Microsoft’s Redmond campus got a late-night visit from a nude jogger Friday.

Officers on the south side of the tech giant’s campus, near 15320 N.E. 40th St., stopped the man about 3:30 a.m. after “seeing nude buttocks illuminated by a streetlight,” according to a city news release.

The man was wearing nothing but black Sketchers sneakers, police said.

After being placed in the back of a patrol car, the man told police he was “trying to build up his immune system to fight the cold weather.”

Police warn that jogging in the nude could be considered indecent exposure — although the man was not charged with a crime.

“We do not have pictures to share of this incident,” police said in the release. “You are welcome.”