The relationship between a Kirkland couple who died in a murder-suicide earlier this month was “stressed” due to health issues, police say.

There wasn’t any known history of domestic violence between a Kirkland couple who were found dead over a week ago in what police have characterized as a murder-suicide, according to a spokesman for the Kirkland Police Department.

The bodies of Estelle Swanson, 66, and her husband, David Swanson, 62, were discovered April 16 at their home in the 10300 block of 113th Court Northeast, but the King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined they both died a week earlier, on April 9.

Estelle Swanson died from multiple sharp force injuries while her husband died from a sharp force injury to the neck, according to death investigators.

Kirkland police Lt. Rob Saloum said while police hadn’t responded to any domestic-calls at the couple’s home, detectives have since learned that the Swansons’ relationship “was stressed” due to medical and mental health issues.

“Both had some health issues they were struggling with,” Saloum said. “I can’t say why it happened, I just know it was stressful and more than he (David Swanson) could take at the time.”

David Swanson’s body was found in the garage by a family member who went to check on the couple after not hearing from them. His injuries appeared to be self-inflicted, police reported at the time.

Estelle Swanson’s body was found in the kitchen.

According to Saloum, Estelle Swanson was fatally stabbed with a knife, presumably a kitchen knife, that was also found in the couple’s kitchen. David Swanson suffered a fatal wound to his neck from a sharp instrument in the garage, he said.

David Swanson “scribbled something, enough to give us an indication this was not a planned event,” Saloum said.